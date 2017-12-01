Industry InnovationsTechnologiesPhysicalVideo Surveillance

Indoor/Outdoor 4MP Varifocal PoE IR Dome Network Camera from TRENDnet

Provides High-Resolution 24-Hour Surveillance

01 TRENDnet
December 1, 2017
KEYWORDS day/night surveillance / megapixel surveillance / security technology
Reprints
No Comments

TRENDnet’s Indoor/Outdoor 4 MP Varifocal PoE IR Dome Network Camera provides powerful 4 MP HD night vision at 30 fps in complete darkness for up to 20 m (66 ft.). The manual pan/tilt allows users to capture the precise viewing field, and 4.2x optical zoom with auto-focus enhances the image to provide better detail and clarity. The IP66 weather rated camera is built for extreme environments, with an operating temperature range of -20 to 60 °C (-4 to 140 °F). A multi-language interface provides support for English, French, Spanish, German and Russian.
Learn more at www.trendnet.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.