Indoor/Outdoor 4MP Varifocal PoE IR Dome Network Camera from TRENDnet
Provides High-Resolution 24-Hour Surveillance
TRENDnet’s Indoor/Outdoor 4 MP Varifocal PoE IR Dome Network Camera provides powerful 4 MP HD night vision at 30 fps in complete darkness for up to 20 m (66 ft.). The manual pan/tilt allows users to capture the precise viewing field, and 4.2x optical zoom with auto-focus enhances the image to provide better detail and clarity. The IP66 weather rated camera is built for extreme environments, with an operating temperature range of -20 to 60 °C (-4 to 140 °F). A multi-language interface provides support for English, French, Spanish, German and Russian.
