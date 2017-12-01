Full HD Indoor and Outdoor PTZs from Panasonic
Provides Sharp and Clear Images
Panasonic line of Full HD indoor and outdoor PTZ’s are built on the company’s high performance i-PRO Extreme platform featuring H.265 extreme compression with Smart Coding, 60FPS performance, 144dB Extreme Super Dynamic Range and Secure Communications capability. The indoor models offer a 40x Optical Zoom (21x for S6130); the outdoor model offers a 21x Optical Zoom and basic electronic image stabilization. All cameras feature Day Night mode (ICR) and deliver color sensitivity performance down to .015lx and include an SD Card slot for edge recording. The durable vandal-resistant case on the outdoor model WV-S6530N includes salt corrosion resistant screws and a built-in electronic dehumidification function. The addition of a ClearSite dome help keep images clear and sharp.
