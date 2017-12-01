Wisenet P Series Multi-Sensor Cameras from Hanwha Techwin
Delivers Performance and Reliability
Available in 8 and 20 megapixel, these high performance multi-sensor/multi-directional cameras in the Wisenet P series from Hanwha Techwin feature four imaging sensors that can be independently positioned to provide a wide surveillance area on spaces of specific interest making them ideal for an array of mainstream applications in parking lots, shopping malls, office lobbies, mass transport concourses and airports. All Wisenet P series models incorporate Hanwha’s WiseStream II compression technology that dynamically controls encoding, balancing quality, resulting in bandwidth reduction of up to 99% and significant cost savings. The cameras also feature backlight compensation, True Day/Night operation and digital image stabilization with a gyro sensor.
