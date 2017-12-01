Optera Panoramic Multi-Sensor Cameras with SureVision 3.0 from Pelco by Schneider Electric
Offers Superior Viewing Experience
Pelco by Schneider Electric’s Optera™ Panoramic Multi-Sensor Cameras with SureVision™ 3.0 technology provide completely stitched, seamless and blended panoramic views with electronic PTZ capability across the entire panoramic image to provide superior wide area surveillance and forensic scene analysis. Optera cameras are able to capture superior images across the entire panoramic view in even the most difficult lighting conditions. An enhanced WDR of 130dB, advanced low-light performance with color down to 0.05 lux, anti-bloom technology, 3D noise filtering and enhanced tone mapping for color accuracy ensure excellent performance in virtually any situation and application. SureVision also optimizes images from each of the four Optera sensors, seamlessly stitching and blending them at the boundaries to deliver a natural, continuous panorama. This eliminates concerns about poor alignment between sensors, having to manually sequence images or gaps in information, all of which impact the quality and usability of panoramic surveillance video.
Learn more at http://securityinsights.pelco.com/
