Kaplan University and IFPO Partner to Expand Access to Higher Ed. and Training for Private Security Professionals

Kaplan University and the International Foundation of Protection Officers (IFPO) announced a partnership to expand access to professional training and higher education for professional private security officers.

“While there are more than 2.2 million people employed in the security field, there are still not enough professionals to fill the increased demand for services,” said Sandi J. Davies, IFPO Executive Director. IFPO has trained more than 80,000 individuals who have graduated with IFPO certifications.

Through the partnership agreement, the Certified Protection Officer program (CPO) and Certified in Security Supervision and Management (CSSM) certifications offered through IFPO will translate into direct course credit that can be applied toward an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Kaplan University. IFPO members will also be eligible for reduced tuition rates on courses at Kaplan University. Furthermore, Kaplan University students will be able to take the certification courses at a discounted rate.

“A partnership between IFPO and Kaplan University is an industry game-changer for the entire security industry. Education is now a critical element to the success of security officers at every level. IFPO certifications, combined with a higher education degree, work well together and provide an exponential return on investment for both the client and the community,” added Tom M. Conley, President and CEO of The Conley Group, Inc., a Des Moines, Iowa professional security services provider, and Immediate Past International Board Chair of IFPO.

Kaplan University courses are all available online providing the convenience and flexibility security officers, who typically work non-traditional hours, need in order to continue working while earning their degree.

Bryon Mills, Director of Public Sector Solutions at Kaplan, said, “A win-win partnership like this one with IFPO is what Kaplan University is best at. Providing a high-quality, affordable education for busy working professionals who need or want to earn their college credential and advance in their careers is core to our mission.”

