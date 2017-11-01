Kaplan University and IFPO Partner for Private Security Professional Education
Through a new partnership between the International Foundation of Protection Officers (IFPO) and Kaplan University, the Certified Protection Officer (CPO) program and Certified in Security Supervision and Management (CSSM) certifications through IFPO will translate into direct course credit that can be applied toward an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Kaplan University.
