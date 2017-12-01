Avigilon H4 IR PTZ
Combines Self-Learning Video Analytics and Infrared Technology
The Avigilon H4 IR PTZ combines Avigilon patented self-learning video analytics with zoomable infrared (IR) technology to provide broad coverage and exceptional image quality in a range of lighting conditions and environments. Using its built-in self-learning video analytics, it can detect and alert users of a person or vehicle of interest. The H4 IR PTZ’s zoom lens and IR technology then allow users to see up to 250 meters (820 feet) in complete darkness. The camera’s IR projection angle and distance automatically adjust based on camera zoom lens movement, ensuring the scene is illuminated consistently across the field of view for high-quality, detailed images. Available in 1.3 and 2 MP camera resolutions, the Avigilon H4 IR PTZ features continuous 360-degree rotation, enabling operators to more easily zoom in and out to capture and monitor activity in almost any direction.
Learn more at www.Avigilon.com
