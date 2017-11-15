Florida School is Selling Bulletproof Panels for Kids' Backpacks

Florida Christian School (FCS), a small private school in Miami, Florida, is selling bulletproof panels for kids' backpacks.

George Gulla, dean of students and head of school security at Florida Christian School, told CNN the bulletproof panels would add "another level of protection" to students of the pre-K through grade 12 school "in the event of an active shooter."

The school has never had a shooting incident.

"The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves," Gulla told CNN.