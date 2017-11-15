Florida School is Selling Bulletproof Panels for Kids' Backpacks
November 15, 2017
No Comments
Florida Christian School (FCS), a small private school in Miami, Florida, is selling bulletproof panels for kids' backpacks.
George Gulla, dean of students and head of school security at Florida Christian School, told CNN the bulletproof panels would add "another level of protection" to students of the pre-K through grade 12 school "in the event of an active shooter."
The school has never had a shooting incident.
"The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves," Gulla told CNN.
The cost of the panels is $120.
Gulla also said showing teachers how to use the panels is just a part of the overall safety training he gives them.
According to a Miami Herald report, the panels are the size of a binder and can withstand .44 Magnum and .357 SIG bullets. The panels cannot protect against rifles.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/07/health/bulletproof-panels-backpacks-trnd/index.html?sr=twCNN110717bulletproof-panels-backpacks-trnd0459PMStory
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.