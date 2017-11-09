92% of Independent Restaurants Polled Not Using Any Active Shooter Training

A Foodservice Training Portal study of 200 independent indicated only 16 of 200 locations polled were using any form of active shooter training with their full staff roster.

The common reasons given by poll participants for not implementing training of this kind included cost, the belief that their business would not be affected by an active shooter incident and the investment of time involved. Those who had conducted active shooter training with their employees cited terrorism and proactive views on risk management as primary motivators for implementing their education programs.

Foodservice Training said, "In a survey of recent news events, it is noteworthy that foodservice and hospitality operations are frequent targets based on the inherent characteristics of the venues: large groups of people, unlocked doors and the absence of on premise security personnel, with no geographic area of the country showing immunity":

February 22, 2017: An intoxicated man opened fire in a packed bar, killing one person and injuring two at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas .

Bar and Grill in . April 14, 2017: A shooting at a Firebirds Wood Fired Grill restaurant in Tucson, Arizona left two men dead and one woman shot/injured in an apparent murder-suicide.

left two men dead and one woman shot/injured in an apparent murder-suicide. May 4, 2017: A customer at Zona Caliente, a North Texas sports bar fatally shot a man who had just killed the restaurant's manager.

As a front line and proactive step, said Foodservice Training, businesses should be implementing vulnerability testing and active shooter prep and response training as opportunities to prepare staff in the event of an incident. Employees are taught what to look for, establish communication channels within the business to prevent workplace violence issues and institute potentially life-saving policies and protocols to act upon in the event the unforeseen occurs.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/92-of-independent-restaurants-polled-not-using-any-active-shooter-training-300453994.html