Miami Beach Buys Insurance for Terrorism, Active Shooter Incidents

Miami Beach leaders recently signed an insurance policy protecting the city for up to $100 million of catastrophic property damage in cases of terrorism or an active shooter.

To address a potential threat posed by those who wish to harm critical city infrastructure, we intend to strengthen our property program," says a report from the Miami New Times.

The $28,500 policy, signed June 1, says the report, uses broad definitions of an active shooter situation as well as a terrorist attack, which would include any act of force or violence by someone intent on putting the public in fear for ideological reasons. The active shooter provision would cover crisis management and public relations, counseling, medical expenses, relocation costs, and temporary security in the event of a shooting on city property.

