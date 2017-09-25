Government: Federal, State and LocalSecurity Newswire

New York City Launches New Emergency Notification App

September 25, 2017
New York City has a new smartphone app to help New Yorkers stay informed during emergencies.

The Nofity NYC app is free to download on iTunes and Google Play.

It provides detailed alerts on weather events, traffic and transit disruptions, parking rule changes, and public health hazards based on location.

Notify NYC started as a pilot program in December of 2007 as a means to communicate localized emergency information quickly to City residents. Since its inception, Notify NYC has sent out more than 9,400 notifications about local emergencies, and its subscribers rate has grown to more than half a million New Yorkers.
 

https://a858-nycnotify.nyc.gov/notifynyc/Home.aspx

