NASCIO Appoints New Directors to Executive Committee Leadership

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) has announced their Executive Committee leadership for 2017-2018.

Since that time, three vacancies were created in director positions due to changes in membership. NASCIO President Bo Reese, chief information officer for the state of Oklahoma, has filled those positions and is proud to announce the following NASCIO Executive Committee Directors:

Eric Boyette, Chief Information Officer, North Carolina

Denis Goulet, Commissioner, New Hampshire

Mike Hussey, Chief Information Officer, Utah

Goulet and Hussey were appointed to two-year terms as director with Boyette fulfilling a one-year term. Doug Robinson, NASCIO executive director, noted, “The addition of these individuals who have led innovation in their states to our already strong leadership will only serve to continuing NASCIO’s position as a leader in furthering the advancement of the state chief information officer.”



Visit www.nascio.org/committees/executive for the full 2017-2018 NASCIO Executive Committee.