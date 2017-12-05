Michigan Senate Votes to Allow Concealed Guns in Schools

Michigan Senate Bills 584-586 would allow people with concealed weapons permits to get permission to carry concealed weapons in traditionally pistol-free zones like schools, day care centers, stadiums, churches and college dorms.

The legislation was introduced on Sept. 20, considered and approved by the Senate Government Operations Committee on Nov. 8. The bills passed the full Senate 25 to 12 on Nov. 8.

School districts are still able to create policies that prevent staff members and students from carrying concealed weapons, under the legislation.

The bill heads next to the House of Representatives. It would have to pass the House and earn a signature from Gov. Rick Snyder to become law. In 2012, Snyder vetoed similar legislation.

