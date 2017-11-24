TN House Speaker Orders Active Shooter Training

Staff in the Tennessee House of Representatives are being required to take a class on how to survive an active shooter incident.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the mandatory course follows a decision by the speakers of the House and Senate to allow people with state-issued handgun carry permits to be armed within the Cordell Hull building.

House Speaker Beth Harwell's office says the course isn't in response to that policy change, but rather to an offer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol to hold what it calls a "sudden violence class."

http://www.timesfreepress.com/news/breakingnews/story/2017/nov/20/harwell-orders-staffers/457484/