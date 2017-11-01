Study Finds 3M Americans Carry a Loaded Handgun Daily

Approximately 9 million handgun owners in the United States carry loaded handguns on a monthly basis—about 7 million of whom have concealed carry permits—while 3 million report carrying on a daily basis.

That's according to a study led by Northeastern professor Matthew Miller and his colleagues, and published in the American Journal of Public Health.

Miller, professor of health sciences and epidemiology, helped design the overarching survey that he and his colleagues used in the current study of 1,444 handgun owners. His collaborators included researchers from the University of Washington School of Public Health, the University of Colorado-Denver, and the Harvard School of Public Health.

Data from the survey showed gun owners who carry are most likely to be male, aged 18-29, conservative, and from the South. Factors of race, income, education, and veteran status were not noticeably different in gun owners who carried compared with those who didn’t. And the vast majority of people carrying a weapon cited protection as the reason for doing so.

Carrying behavior varies across states depending on their concealed carry laws, the study found. As one might expect, more gun owners carried in states that exercise less discretion in granting concealed carry permits. Proportionately fewer gun owners carried in states where permitting requirements were more exacting.