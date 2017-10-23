Study Says Mass Killings are Hard to Predict

As both the timing and methods behind these events were found to be random, the experts say predicting them would be extremely difficult, suggesting it may instead be more useful to implement better response plans.

The team investigated mass killings as a whole, and as six different subgroups – for example, public killings versus family killings. In both cases, they found that the events were distributed uniformly over the decade-long dataset.

The researchers not only sought to understand the rate at which these events are happening, but whether the occurrence of one will indicate that another is imminent. And, the data revealed the timing between these events was what the authors refer to as "memoryless." Instead, the methods and timing appear to be random.

According to the researchers, these findings could help to guide policymakers in planning for these types of tragedies. In addition, the study could help put the events into context. "For us to try to predict when or where these events will occur is very problematic," Jacobson said. "Spending funds on guards at schools or public spaces may not be the best use of scarce public resources. What we need is resiliency in the infrastructure so that when these events do occur, there is a plan for response."




