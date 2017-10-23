Study Says Mass Killings are Hard to Predict
A new study has found that mass killings are not becoming more common – instead, they've occurred steadily over last decade, and tend to happen randomly.
As both the timing and methods behind these events were found to be random, the experts say predicting them would be extremely difficult, suggesting it may instead be more useful to implement better response plans.
The researchers not only sought to understand the rate at which these events are happening, but whether the occurrence of one will indicate that another is imminent. And, the data revealed the timing between these events was what the authors refer to as "memoryless." Instead, the methods and timing appear to be random.
"For us to try to predict when or where these events will occur is very problematic," Jacobson said. "Spending funds on guards at schools or public spaces may not be the best use of scarce public resources. What we need is resiliency in the infrastructure so that when these events do occur, there is a plan for response."
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.