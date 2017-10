Study Says Mass Killings are Hard to Predict

A new study has found that mass killings are not becoming more common – instead, they've occurred steadily over last decade, and tend to happen randomly.

In a study published in the journal Violence and Victims, Douglas King, a senior lecturer of industrial and enterprise systems engineering and Sheldon Jacobson, a professor of computer science, both at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, analyzed the time distributions of 323 mass killings between 2006 and 2016 and found that mass killings occurred at a stable rate throughout the 10-year period — about once every two weeks.

As both the timing and methods behind these events were found to be random, the experts say predicting them would be extremely difficult, suggesting it may instead be more useful to implement better response plans.