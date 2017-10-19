Roland Cloutier Receives FAIR Business Innovation Award

Roland Cloutier, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at ADP, has received the FAIR Business Innovation Award.

The awards were announced and presented at the FAIRCon 2017 awards, held by The FAIR Institute, an expert non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives to develop standard information risk management practices.

The FAIR Business Innovation Award recognizes innovative risk officers who are disrupting the status quo by applying FAIR principles to drive innovation and enable communication and management of information risk from a business perspective. Cloutier's leadership led to ADP incorporating FAIR as a foundational component to its operational and technology risk program. Cloutier and his team have helped ADP use FAIR to effectively and efficiently manage the complete life cycle of organizational risk.

