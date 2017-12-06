Florida Senate Committee Shoots Down Church Carry

A Florida Senate Committee has rejected legislation that would have allowed concealed carry permit holders to bring their firearms to church for protection.



SB 274 was sponsored by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland. The bill would have also restored the private property rights of churches to allow them to have armed security on church property. Private schools would also be included in the list of institutions. Current Florida law bans churches from having armed security.

Another bill, that also was rejected by the Committee, was sponsored by Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, and would have allowed gun owners to bring and check their firearms to courthouses in Florida.

Courthouses would still be a prohibited place for carrying a firearm, but licensees would present their firearms to courthouse security for temporary storage. After CCW permit holders are finished at the courthouse, their firearms would be returned to them.

