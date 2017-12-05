Kirstjen Nielsen Confirmed to Head DHS
Deputy White House chief of staff Kirstjen Nielsen has been confirmed by the Senate to oversee the Department of Homeland Security.
Nielsen will replace John F. Kelly, who left in July to become the White House chief of staff. Nielsen served as Kelly’s chief of staff at the Homeland Security Department.
Elaine C. Duke, a deputy Homeland Security secretary, has served as the acting secretary in the interim. She said: “Congratulations to Kirstjen Nielsen on becoming the sixth Secretary of Homeland Security. Ms. Nielsen is a homeland security expert with a deep understanding of the issues facing the Department and is well-positioned to lead us into the future. It has been an honor to serve as the Department’s Acting Secretary, and I look forward to working alongside Ms. Nielsen as her deputy as we continue to carry out the DHS mission of safeguarding the American people, our homeland, and our values.”
As homeland security secretary, Nielsen will be responsible for carrying out the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce immigration. She will also be responsible for aviation security, domestic counterterrorism and preparations for natural and manmade disasters.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.