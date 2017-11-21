ADT Acquires DATASHIELD to Launch ADT Cybersecurity

ADT announces the acquisition of the cybersecurity company DATASHIELD.

Now operating under the brand ADT Cybersecurity, ADT says the service is positioned to provide enterprise and mid-market businesses with managed detection and response (MDR) services to combat advanced cyberthreats in real-time. DATASHIELD CEO Michael Malone will join the ADT team as senior vice president, ADT Cybersecurity, reporting directly to Timothy J. Whall, CEO, ADT.

The security gap is widening as advanced threats continue to bypass the first line of defense, and many organizations are struggling to deploy, manage and use an effective combination of expertise and tools to detect advanced cyberthreats, ADT said. Mid-market and enterprise organizations are increasingly finding the need for 24/7 managed and monitored cyber solutions to help detect and respond to cyberattacks. It is estimated that by 2020, approximately 20 percent of mid-market and enterprise organizations will be using MDR services such as ADT Cybersecurity, up from less than 1 percent in 2016.

DATASHIELD, now ADT Cybersecurity, offers full packet capture and inspection beyond headers and metadata behind the firewall. ADT Commercial and National Account customers who look to add ADT Cybersecurity services will also have access to SHIELDVision, a unified platform for organizing, managing, & collecting cyber intelligence. SHIELDVision automates security analyst workflows to close the gap between cyberattack and breach detection time and remediation for customers.

Data breaches caused by cyberattacks on networks are plaguing businesses of all sizes. This year could set another record for the number and severity of data breaches after record years in 2015 and 2016. The median time of compromise to discovery is 80 days with the average cost of data breach costing organizations $3.62 million, ADT reported.

