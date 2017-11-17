TCU to Place Armed and Unarmed Security Officers on Shuttle Buses

Armed and unarmed guards will be placed on shuttle buses at Texas Christian University (TCU) after one shuttle bus driver opened fire on another on campus.

The campus was on lockdown for about an hour while police searched for the suspect earlier this week, reported the Star Telegram.

The Star Telegram quoted TCU spokeswoman Holly Ellman as saying there were no students, faculty or staff on the buses at the time.

Although Texas campuses were permitted to allow concealed handguns on campus in August, Texas Christian University opted out. Only police officers are allowed to carry weapons on campus.

According to The Star Telegram report, TCU will be placing armed and unarmed guards, possibly TCU police officers, on the buses for the next couple of weeks.