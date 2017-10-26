Exelon Corp. Names New CSO

Kevin L. Perkins has been named the new CSO for Exelon Corp, a Fortune 100 company and the nation’s leading competitive energy provider. He succeeds Ed Goetz, who recently retired.

Perkins joined Exelon, in September 2016. As Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Perkins has responsibility for cyber and physical security across the enterprise.

During his 31 years of service with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Perkins served as the Bureau’s Associate Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer. In this position, he oversaw the management of all FBI personnel, budget, information technology, strategic planning, administration, and infrastructure.

Throughout his tenure as a Special Agent in the FBI, Perkins held a wide range of operational and leadership positions. Prior to his appointment as COO, he served as Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, where he had executive oversight of all FBI criminal investigations.

Other assignments included serving as Assistant Director of the FBI’s Inspection Division, with responsibility for internal audit functions, performance audits and compliance with regulatory oversight. Prior to that, he served as the Bureau’s Chief Financial Officer.

Perkins field operational assignments included twice serving as the Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field Office, where he was responsible for FBI operations within Maryland and Delaware.

In addition to managing criminal investigations and programs in the Philadelphia and Baltimore field offices, Perkins served in operational and investigative positions in the Kansas City and Baltimore field offices, focusing extensively on White Collar Crime and Public Corruption.

Perkins began his career as an FBI Special Agent in 1986 in Kansas City. Before joining the FBI, he served with an international accounting firm.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Baylor University in 1982. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.