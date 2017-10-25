OSAC Annual Briefing Changes Location

The location for the OSAC Fall Council Meeting and 32nd Annual Briefing, November 14-16, has changed. The Council meeting and Women in Security event will be held at Boeing’s Arlington, VA, headquarters on Tuesday, November 14, and the OSAC Annual Briefing will be held at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, VA, on November 15 and 16.

The dates for the annual events remain the same, and the speakers and discuss lineup have also not been changed. This year's theme is "Coping with Chaos in an Unpredictable World."

The Security 500 Conference, a Security magazine educational event for high-level security leaders, will also take place during OSAC Week on November 13 at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, in Arlington, VA.

To learn more about OSAC’s Information-Sharing Partnership, read our story about the organization’s 30th anniversary here.

More information is available on the OSAC website.