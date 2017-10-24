US Justice Department Funds Active Shooter Training Program

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced nearly $9 million in funding through the Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) to advance the practice of community policing in law enforcement and to provide critical training to help law enforcement officers prepare for active shooter situations. The announcement was made during the Attorney General’s remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Philadelphia. The IACP will also be receiving more than $200,000 for its Institute for Community and Police Relations.



"Community policing builds trust and mutual respect between communities and law enforcement, and that helps us reduce crime," Sessions said. "Over the last 23 years, the Department of Justice has invested more than $14 billion in community policing—and I have no doubt that it has saved lives across America. The investment the Department makes today builds on those efforts, and it underscores the Trump Administration’s commitment to support law enforcement. This investment will be put to good use: providing better training and safety for law enforcement officers and better relations with communities. That will benefit all of us. Under President Trump's strong leadership, this Department of Justice will continue to provide law enforcement officers with the resources and tools they need to make this country safe.”



Through the Community Policing Development (CPD) Program, the COPS Office will fund approximately $3.6 million to grantees that will provide training and technical assistance and develop innovative community policing strategies, applied research, guidebooks, and best practices. Grant awards were made in the following categories:

Field-Initiated Law Enforcement Microgrants;

Officer Safety and Wellness Resources;

Enhancing Officer Safety through Increased Respect for Law Enforcement; and

Online Training Development.



A full list of grant awardees is available on the COPS Office website: http://www.cops.usdoj.gov/default.asp?Item=2895



Additionally, the COPS Office is awarding approximately $5.4 million in grant funding through the Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) Training Program to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University. This funding is intended to increase law enforcement and public safety through scenario-based training that prepares officers and other first responders to safely and effectively handle active-shooter and other violent threats. Additional details on the PASS grant awardee are available on the COPS Office website: http://www.cops.usdoj.gov/default.asp?Item=2946

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-awards-nearly-9-million-advance-community-policing-efforts-and-increase