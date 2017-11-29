New Report Reveals How Accidental Insider Threats Put Organizations at Real Risk

A new report from NTT Security reveals that approximately 25% of insider threats are hostile with the remaining 75% due to accidental or negligent activity.

The 2017 Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC) Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report also details how insider threats can put an organization at risk without even knowing it. In fact, the GTIC indicates that 30% of all insider threats put an organization at risk without being aware of the vulnerability.

“Whether it’s an accidental insider threat, where an employee sends sensitive documents to a competitor‘s email or a negligent insider threat, where an employee downloads unauthorized software and spreads a virus through the company, organizations must have a cybersecurity plan in place to minimize these risks,” said Steven Bullitt, Vice President Threat Intelligence & Incident Response, GTIC, NTT Security. “The GTIC Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report documents that in instances when organizations do not have a proactive cybersecurity plan in place, the consequences can be devastating. In fact, NTT Security has seen damages due to insider breaches reach more than $30 million USD. Even in organizations that have well-defined incident response plans, they often don’t provide adequate remediation provisions for insider breaches, leaving the organization less prepared to react quickly.“

Other findings from the report include:

A notable increase in the number of security events during Q3 ’17 - up 24 percent from Q2 ‘17

The finance industry had the most detections for malicious activity in Q3 ‘17 - representing 25% of all cybersecurity attacks

Rounding out the top five targeted industries were: manufacturing at 21%, business services at 16%, health care at 13% and technology at 12%

Phishing campaigns and malware infections both increased by more than 40% over Q2 ‘17

Attacks from China moved up from the number three spot in Q2 ‘17 to number two in Q3 ‘17

As an attack source, India also made a huge jump from outside the top 10 up to number three, most likely due to outside actors leveraging vulnerable and/or compromised infrastructure.

www.nttsecurity.com/en-us/gtic-2017-q3-threat-intelligence-report