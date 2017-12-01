4K Fisheye Camera from Dahua Technology USA
Provides Exceptional Situational Awareness
Dahua Technology USA has added five new fisheye cameras to its product portfolio, including the world’s first 4K fisheye for coaxial infrastructure. The latest in HD and UHD imaging combined with fisheye technology provides exceptional detail for applications that require broad coverage. Dahua’s HD-over-coax technology adds even more innovation to the mix, with the 4MP Pro Series HDCVI fisheye and the 4K Ultra Series HDCVI fisheye. HDCVI allows for transmission of HD and UHD images over coaxial cabling at distances of up to 1,640 feet. This maximizes investment in legacy infrastructure by delivering forensic-level images without the need to rip and replace cabling. The 4K and 4MP HDCVI fisheye cameras are equipped with multiple edge dewarping modes and provide a 180°/360° view that eliminates blind spots. Other benefits include STARVIS sensors for superior low-light capability, true day/night IR cut filters for varying lighting conditions and Intelligent Video System (IVS) analytics for more efficient monitoring.
Learn more at www.dahuasecurity.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.