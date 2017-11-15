Cyber Security NewsAccess ManagementCyberIdentity ManagementSecurity NewswireRetail/Restaurants/Convenience

Online Customers Value Improved Fraud Detection

Security newswire default
November 15, 2017
KEYWORDS cyber security / fraud / fraud detection / retail security
Reprints
No Comments

A new study reveals there is a lot retailers can do to boost future revenue by more effectively managing online purchase returns and fraud detection processes.

Research from Radial teamed and CFI Group found:

  • 86% say that having multiple return options has at least some effect on their decision to make an online purchase.
  • 57% say that the option to return items to a physical store is very important.
  • 41% usually or always return online purchases to the store.
  • 23% always opt to return their online purchases by shipping rather than going directly to a store.
  • Customers who always opt to ship returns have a satisfaction score of 82 (on a 0-100 scale), compared to just 69 for all other customers.
  • 80% prefer to use a prepaid label when shipping returns, rather than handle the return process on the retailer's website.
  • 80% expect the returns process to take five days or less.
  • 33% of those who have had an order mistakenly considered potential fraud say that they would not shop with that retailer again if that errant fraud alert caused a delay in the order delivery.

As online sales continue to grow, the research says so do the complexities of order fulfilment and fraud detection. It recommends that retailers  review in-house and third-party solutions for delivering on back-end processes that can support continued growth in online sales.

cfigroup.com/resource-item/retail-report-november-2017.

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.