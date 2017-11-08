Americans Say Data Privacy is Important, But Don't Take Steps to Protect Themselves

With concern for online data privacy at an all time high, a survey found that though many say online data privacy is “very important” to them, not everyone is taking necessary steps to protect themselves.

Instsamotor surveyed 1,500 Americans and found:

People say their online data privacy is “very important” to them

Almost 9 in 10 (87%) say online data privacy is “very important” to them

More than half of respondents are most concerned about identity theft (51%), followed by someone accessing their financial accounts (27%) and someone using their information to find them in real life (13%)

But relatively unconcerned about the government knowing their personal information

9% of respondents say the government accessing their personal information was their biggest concern regarding online privacy

Most people don’t want their data sold to third parties but not everyone is reading the Terms and Conditions

More than 3 in 5 (64%) believe tech companies should not sell their data to third parties under any circumstances, while more than a quarter (27%) said “it depends on what they’re selling and to whom”

1 in 10 (10%) say they NEVER read the Terms and Conditions when opening new accounts or downloading apps, with 15% saying they usually don’t read them

Many people that use virtual assistants, like Alexa, are concerned that they are always listening

Of respondents using virtual assistants, more than half (54%) are concerned their virtual assistants are always listening, more than a quarter (28%) are not concerned at all

Measures People are Taking (or not taking) to Protect Their Privacy:

Less than half of respondents change their passwords regularly (41%)

More than half (62%) display personal information on their social media profiles (birthday, phone number, employers, etc.)

A little more than a quarter (28%) use a password protector or generator

Less than 1 in 5 (19%) cover their laptop and cell phone cameras when not in use or use a private browser of VPN (18%)

More than 1 in 10 (11%) don’t take any of these security measures

Surprisingly, there were no significant differences between Millennials and Gen Xers, or women and men, the survey said.