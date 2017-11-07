Police Chief Creates Active Shooter Tips Posters

A West Michigan police chief is looking to arm his citizens with knowledge about what to do in an active shooter situation.

Galesburg and Augusta Police Chief Jeff Heppler announced he's launching an active shooting preparation safety plan that includes circulating hundreds of posters around Galesburg and Augusta filled with law enforcement tips on how people should react in situations involving an active shooter.

The information, listed in bullet points, describes how to react to an active shooting threat, including information about the profile of an active shooter, how people should respond and what to do when police arrive on the scene.

http://wwmt.com/news/local/galesburg-police-chief-creates-posters-with-active-shooter-situation-tips