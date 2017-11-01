Mark Johnson: A PR Eye on Security

St. Catherine University is the largest all-women baccalaureate university in the United States, and while it may have a “different set of 83 problems” compared to a typical university, says Mark Johnson, Vice President of Safety, Security, Facilities, it also comes with some unique opportunities.

Johnson, who joined the university located in Minnesota in 2014 after a career in healthcare security, is focused on his mission to ensure every student knows and is comfortable with the Public Safety department, so if there’s ever an issue, they know what to do.