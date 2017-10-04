Consumers Suspicious of Facial Recognition

A new poll by Morning Consult shows many Americans are wary of using products that employ facial recognition technologies.

Among those surveyed in the Morning Consult poll, 39 percent said they had an unfavorable view of facial recognition software in devices, compared to 34 percent who said they have a favorable view, and 26 percent who said they didn’t know or had no opinion.

But U.S. adults did acknowledge some concerns about the software, with 56 percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat agreeing with the statement that facial recognition software in devices made them concerned about their privacy. Fifty percent agreed that the use of such software made them feel nervous.

Broken down by demographics: 39% of males are favorable toward facial recognition compared to 30% of females. By age, here are the percentages of consumers favorable toward facial recognition, according to the survey results:

39% -- 18-29 years old

36% -- 30-44 years old

35% -- 55-64 years old

33% -- 65 years and older

https://morningconsult.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/170911_crosstabs_Brands_v1_AP-iphone.pdf