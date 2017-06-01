ASIS Announces Enhancements for Top Networking Events at ASIS 2017 in Dallas

ASIS International has announced new schedule changes and enhancements to its lineup of top networking events at its 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), September 25-28 in Dallas, TX.

ASIS is doing away with its traditional welcome reception and launching an Opening Night Celebration at Gilley’s Dallas on Sunday, September 24.

The President’s Reception will move to a new night in 2017, taking place on Wednesday, September 27 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Attendees can participate in on-the-field games and drills, tour the locker rooms, and relive the excitement of the week.

The early bird deadline for ASIS 2017 is June 30. Learn more at www.securityexpo.org