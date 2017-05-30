How to Select a Proficient Executive Protection Team

Selecting an Executive Protection Team isn’t exactly a science. That said, it is crucial that you ask the right questions and you get the right answers for you. So, how does it work…

If an Executive Protection Company is truly worth their salt, they will work with you to ensure they can deliver a bespoke service that fits around your family and work life with minimum fuss, unless it is absolutely warranted that other options need to be looked into.

Daily, we are approached by prospective clients internationally, who have very contrasting requirements and come from equally contrasting backgrounds. With this in mind, it’s important to know that there is no “one size fits all” approach or generic template” available. As I previously eluded to, it’s of paramount importance that the service you are paying for is right for you, your business, your family, or possibly all of the aforementioned.

Do You Actually Know What You’re Looking for?

There are many varying types of bodyguard, minder, close protection officer or executive protection operative, and if you’ve never been involved in the recruitment process before, someone may baffle you before very long. At Intelligent Protection International Ltd, primarily, we are largely advocates of the “softer skills,” with a capability of carrying out the harder and faster drills when absolutely necessary. We look for thinkers and comprehensive planners, as opposed to man-mountain, fighting machines and people who seem to “act” out the role. We look for intelligent facilitators who are bilingual or academically astute within this specialism, as opposed to someone who has no interest in bettering themselves in their chosen craft and are simply in it for the money.

The Executive Protection Professional

Executive Protection is carried out in almost every main city, worldwide – in fact, you may have walked past many teams without noticing. You may have even heard at times to be “the grey man,” well, in most cases, this is exactly right. Whilst I have a full appreciation that this is not always practicable and an overt presence is key in certain situations, where possible, remember that anonymity is the best form of protection and if you can remain under the radar, it’s a true skill in its own right.

Within Executive Protection, there are a number of different specialist areas; from working with royal families, to diplomats, to working with young children. Each job or task can require a different mind and skillset. It can involve different qualifications such as a Paediatric First Aid qualification, or Specialist Security Driving Qualifications for instance.

Questions to Ask

I would encourage you to ask as many questions as possible but ensure you have everything answered in simple terms that you fully understand. I often speak with clients who have engaged with other Executive Protection companies, and they say they get baffled by terminology, jargon and other overly-complicated industry terms.

You too will have questions aimed at you, so that the Executive Protection Operative/Team is right for you, and so that the service delivery is expertly executed.

Think about asking some of the following questions:

How long has the company been established?

Is your company registered? If so, where?

Do we have to agree to a service contract?

Do you have a confidentiality contract?

Are your Executive Protection Officers vetted? If so, to what standard?

How much does the service cost?

Is there a discount for a longer period?

Do you have all the correct insurance documentation?

How experienced is the company?

Can you show me some CVs?

How does travelling overseas work? Visa constraints?

What is included in the package exactly (first aid and communications equipment etc.)?

Why should I choose your company?

Once you’ve had the relevant questions answered to your circumstances and only when you’re totally comfortable with who you are dealing with, then you can move on to implementing the individual or team.

If you have never had a protection team before, we’d always recommend a soft, holistic integration, thus allowing all concerned to adapt to the change of having one, two or even five people around them. It really can take some getting used to, but the true professionals really can make that transition seem seamless.