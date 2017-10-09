Sydney, Copenhagen Named Most Reputable Cities

Sydney, Australia, and Copenhagen, Denmark claimed the top two spots as the world’s most reputable cities in the Reputation Institute’s 2017 City RepTrak®.

Sydney’s position as the world’s most reputable city continues its top ranking for the third year in a row, the study found. It has successfully grown its reputation with consistent increases year over year and achieving the #1 spot in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Achieving the benefits of a strong reputation, Sydney is the top city where people would like to live, work and visit, the report found.

Copenhagen has gained significant growth in its reputation as it achieves second place in 2017, up from tenth place in 2016, in an increasingly competitive field. Over the past seven years the average reputation of top ranked cities has increased nine points, and the RepTrak® pulse score needed to achieve a top ranking has increased by 10 points.

The top ten cities in the 2017 City RepTrak® are:

Sydney, Australia Copenhagen, Denmark Vienna, Austria Stockholm, Sweden Vancouver, Canada London, England Melbourne, Australia Barcelona, Spain Milan, Italy Toronto, Canada

Results revealed in the 2017 City RepTrak® show that cities with the highest reputations are attracting the most visitors, and gain the greatest support from their stakeholders, including intentions to live, work, invest, and organize and attend events in the locations.