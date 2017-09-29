Willis Towers Watson Launches Active Shooter Program for Senior Living Facilities

Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking and solutions company, introduced an Active Shooter/Armed Intruder Readiness Program for senior living communities.

The Active Shooter/Armed Intruder Readiness Program delivers a toolkit designed to help senior living communities plan for, respond to and recover from active shooter events. Organizations can access the material online and customize it for their own use. The materials include:

Critical action steps training video

Sample policy and procedure for active shooter/armed intruder

Company and community readiness plan and checklist

Webinar for active shooter awareness in a senior living community

“An active shooter event is something that no one wants to imagine happening in a senior living community, but the reality is that all places where people congregate, including senior living communities, are vulnerable,” said John Atkinson, managing partner, Senior Living practice, Willis Towers Watson. “This vulnerability calls for an increased need for preparedness,” he added.

https://www.willistowerswatson.com/en/press/2017/09/program-to-minimize-active-shooter-risk-for-senior-living-communities