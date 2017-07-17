The Loss Prevention Foundation Announces New President

The Loss Prevention Foundation announced that Terry Sullivan, LPC has been named as its next President.

The appointment follows the recently announced retirement of President Gene Smith, LPC.

Sullivan, with a long history of success in the loss prevention industry, brings almost 30 years of experience to the Foundation.

“I am extremely excited about having a talent like Terry join the Foundation. His experience and enthusiasm for the Foundation’s mission will be tremendous assets for us,” stated Frank Johns, LPC and LPF’s Chairman of the Board. Johns continued, “Sullivan joins the Foundation after serving most recently as the Director of Loss Prevention Operations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Terry has held numerous other positions at Lowe’s to include Divisional Director of Loss Prevention, Safety & Haz-Mat and Regional Director of Loss Prevention. Prior to Lowe’s, Terry served the drug store industry for almost 15 years with Albertson’s/Sav-on Drugs and American Stores.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to serve The Loss Prevention Foundation and the Loss Prevention/Asset Protection profession. I am looking forward to leading the continued progress of the Foundation and working with the Foundation’s board to deliver world class educational resources.” stated Sullivan.

Sullivan will be responsible for overseeing the administration, revenue generation, marketing, strategic planning, industry outreach and all programs of the organization, including the internationally sanctioned LPQ and LPC certifications.