UN Survey Says Cybersecurity is a Global Struggle

Only about half of all countries have a cybersecurity strategy or are in the process of developing one, according to a new UN report.

The Global Cybersecurity Index examines defense capabilities in 134 countries, with five factors: technical, organizational, legal, cooperation and growth potential.

Singapore took the top rating for "most committed," edging out the United States, which was ranked second. While the US beat Singapore on legal, organizational and growth potential factors, Singapore scored higher for cooperation.

Other nations rounding out the top 10 in cybersecurity commitment are Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France, Canada and Russia, respectively. Georgia and France tied for number 8.

The survey found that despite the massive gap in wealth, poorer nations like Malaysia and Oman were stronger in cybersecurity than countries such as France and Canada.

"The data collection shows that developing countries lack well-trained cybersecurity experts as well as a thorough appreciation and the necessary education on cybersecurity issues for law enforcement, and continued challenges in the judiciary and legislative branches," the survey said.

Half of the countries that responded to the survey do not have a cybersecurity strategy. More than half don't have training for their police.

The survey also found a gap in cybersecurity among the five permanent members of the United Nations' Security Council. The US was ranked second, France was number 8, Russia ranked number 10, the UK was number 12 and China placed number 32.

https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-d/opb/str/D-STR-GCI.01-2017-PDF-E.pdf

http://www.un.org/apps/news/story.asp?NewsID=57119#.WV05BIjytdg