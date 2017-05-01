ASIS 2017 Program Bolstered by InfoSec Partnerships

ASIS and the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), a global organization of information security professionals and practitioners, have signed an event partnership that will see ISSA fully integrated into the ASIS Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017) taking place 25-28 September in Dallas. ISSA will develop two information security tracks, host organizational meetings and social events, and showcase cybersecurity-focused solutions providers on the exhibit floor. This agreement builds off the success of last year’s partnership with InfraGard, who will once again co-locate their Annual Congress and Conference with ASIS 2017.

“As we move into year two of our partnership with InfraGard, and now with the addition of ISSA to our program, ASIS 2017 offers an even greater forum for education, peer-to-peer connections, and product and solution evaluation to address immediate challenges and impending threats,” says Peter J. O’Neil, CAE, Chief Executive Officer, ASIS International. “As we strengthen these alliances – and explore even more – our focus remains on reinforcing the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits as the industry’s premiere event for many years to come.”

“There are numerous synergies between ASIS and ISSA that make this partnership an ideal fit for enhancing member value,” says Keyaan Williams, ISSA International Board Member and Chair of the Strategic Alliances Committee. “This alliance will heighten the knowledge, skills and professional growth of security professionals across the globe.”

In the months ahead, ASIS and ISSA will look to expand information sharing and the development of best practices so security professionals across disciplines –and at all stages of their career – get access to the information and resources they need to succeed personally and professionally.

“As we continue to welcome security’s most respected allied association partners to our flagship global event, it truly underscores our commitment to reinvestment and excellence across the profession,” says Thomas J. Langer, CPP, vice president of Security, BAE Systems, Inc. and 2017 President, ASIS International. “While other corporate-owned security events pull financial resources out of the profession, I’m proud to support an event that reinvests all of its resources back into programs and education that support and advance the profession all year long. And I’m pleased to welcome ISSA to ASIS 2017.”

Learn what else is new at ASIS 2017 by visiting www.securityexpo.org/new