SIA Establishes Steering Committee to Guide Young Professional Program

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has empaneled a steering committee of security industry professionals to guide its efforts to assist in fostering the careers of young professionals under its program SIA RISE.

SIA RISE is dedicated to engaging young professionals in the security industry through providing job opportunity information and networking opportunities. The SIA RISE Steering Committee will be chaired by Allegion’s Mairin Priestley, director of the Allegion Operating System.

“The Security Industry Association is excited to bolster its support of early career professionals by launching the SIA RISE Steering Committee,” said Priestley. “I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary benefit of engaging millennial members in the security industry. I look forward to leveraging the committee’s insights to help other early talent in the industry grow both personally and professionally while expanding their business networks.”

In addition to the chair, the SIA RISE Steering Committee currently consists of the following members:

Tim Wenzel, Facebook, Vice Chair

Brendan McFall, Northland Controls, Vice Chair

Erin Barsanti, Member

Kristina Carson, Allegion, Member

Lisa Corte, Assa Abloy, Member

Kevin Fowle, Win Serv Software, Member

Bryan Miller, SIA, SIA Staff Liaison

The next formal SIA RISE event will occur during ISC West with a happy hour at Señor Frog's at the Treasure Island Hotel on Thursday, April 6. For more information and to register for free, visit www.securityindustry.org/rise.

To join the SIA RISE program or to get more information, contact Bryan Miller, SIA Manager of Operations, at bmiller@securityindustry.org or 301-804-4717. SIA RISE participation is free to all qualifying SIA Members.