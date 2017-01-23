Could Command College Enhance Your Security Program?

Whether you’re a University CSO looking to improve your security personnel program or if you’re a university security officer looking to improve your career prospects, Command College might be right up your alley.

Join us tomorrow, 1/24/17 at 2 pm EST for a free webinar about the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators’ (NACSA) Command College, a program designed to give working campus safety professionals affordable access to command-level certification while providing a focus on higher education.

Webinar presenters include Dr. Joseph Han, Associate VP and Director of Campus Police for Cleveland State University; Stan Skipworth, Director of Safety at the Claremont Colleges; and Tom Saccenti, Furman University Chief of Police. These security leaders will provide examples of how Command College has helped to improve their security departments and provide pathways for future security directors to advance their careers.

Live attendees may be eligible for ASIS Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit for CPP, PSP or PCI certifications. Live attendees can also earn 0.1 CEU credits for attending this webinar.

If you can’t make it live, the webinar will be archived and available online for one year. Register online here.