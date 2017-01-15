Cloud Security Leads List of Top 10 Hard-to-Find Tech Skills
Cloud security is now the most difficult IT skill for employers to find in the job market, according to analysis of the top 10 hardest-to-find technology skills by Burning Glass Technologies.
The rise of cloud computing and the need for cybersecurity skills has pushed this skill set to the top of the list. On average, it takes employers more than three months (96 days) to fill a job that requires cloud security skills. That’s 19 days longer than the second hardest-to-find skill (Jboss Application Server), and more than double the IT industry average of 45 days.
When you consider technology jobs (and not just the skills themselves), management talent is most at a premium. Technical Manager/Director openings take the longest to fill, at 107 days. That’s significantly longer than the next three positions, SAP Manager (64 days), Systems Analyst (63 days), and Java Architect (63 days).
The top 10 hardest-to-find IT skills are:
|Skill
|Average time to find
|1. Cloud Security
|96 days
|2. Jboss Application Server
|77 days
|3. Metadata Design
|73 days
|4. Integration Architecture
|70 days
|5. Distributed Computing
|69 days
|6. Information Architecture
|68 days
|7. Apache Kafka
|66 days
|8. Web Services Security
|63 days
|9. Salesforce Integration
|62 days
|10. Cloud Computing
|62 days
The top 10 hardest-to-fill IT jobs are:
|Job
|Average time to fill
|1. Technical Manager/Director
|107 days
|2. SAP Manager
|64 days
|3. Systems Analyst
|63 days
|4. Java Architect
|63 days
|5. Salesforce/CRM Developer
|54 days
|6. Database Architect
|54 days
|7. Cyber Security Consultant
|53 days
|8. Embedded Software Engineer
|52 days
|9. Data Manager
|51 days
|10. Systems Integration Engineer/Specialist
|51 days
