Cloud Security Leads List of Top 10 Hard-to-Find Tech Skills

Cloud security is now the most difficult IT skill for employers to find in the job market, according to analysis of the top 10 hardest-to-find technology skills by Burning Glass Technologies.

The rise of cloud computing and the need for cybersecurity skills has pushed this skill set to the top of the list. On average, it takes employers more than three months (96 days) to fill a job that requires cloud security skills. That’s 19 days longer than the second hardest-to-find skill (Jboss Application Server), and more than double the IT industry average of 45 days.

When you consider technology jobs (and not just the skills themselves), management talent is most at a premium. Technical Manager/Director openings take the longest to fill, at 107 days. That’s significantly longer than the next three positions, SAP Manager (64 days), Systems Analyst (63 days), and Java Architect (63 days).

The top 10 hardest-to-find IT skills are:

Skill Average time to find 1. Cloud Security 96 days 2. Jboss Application Server 77 days 3. Metadata Design 73 days 4. Integration Architecture 70 days 5. Distributed Computing 69 days 6. Information Architecture 68 days 7. Apache Kafka 66 days 8. Web Services Security 63 days 9. Salesforce Integration 62 days 10. Cloud Computing 62 days

The top 10 hardest-to-fill IT jobs are:

Job Average time to fill 1. Technical Manager/Director 107 days 2. SAP Manager 64 days 3. Systems Analyst 63 days 4. Java Architect 63 days 5. Salesforce/CRM Developer 54 days 6. Database Architect 54 days 7. Cyber Security Consultant 53 days 8. Embedded Software Engineer 52 days 9. Data Manager 51 days 10. Systems Integration Engineer/Specialist 51 days

