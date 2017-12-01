Cybersecurity for Travelers

Just as is it much easier for you to physically contract a virus or disease when exposed to new environments, the same is true for information security; you are at greater risk when away from home.

Cybersecurity experts generally agree that about 20 percent of travelers are subject to cyber targeting when abroad. All agree that travel puts you at additional information security risk. While some countries are known to host far more serious and focused attacks, data and identity thieves operate across the globe. When you enter their backyard, you are a target of opportunity.