NY Attorney General Proposes Stricter Data Security Laws

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is proposing legislation to tighten data security laws and expand protections.

The Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act (SHIELD Act) would close major gaps in New York’s data security laws, without putting an undue burden on businesses.

“It’s clear that New York’s data security laws are weak and outdated. The SHIELD Act would help ensure these hacks never happen in the first place. It’s time for Albany to act, so that no more New Yorkers are needlessly victimized by weak data security measures and criminal hackers who are constantly on the prowl,” said Attorney General Schneiderman.

The SHIELD Act was introduced this week by Attorney General Schneiderman as a program bill and is sponsored by Senator David Carlucci and Assemblymember Brian Kavanagh.

Under Attorney General Schneiderman’s SHIELD Act, companies would have a legal responsibility to adopt “reasonable” administrative, technical, and physical safeguards for sensitive data; the standards would apply to any business that holds sensitive data of New Yorkers, whether they do business in New York or not. The standards are sensible, and commensurate with the sensitivity of the data retained and the size and complexity of the business.

The SHIELD Act also expands the types of data that trigger reporting requirements, to include username-and-password combinations, biometric data, and HIPAA-covered health data. The bill also provides companies with a strong incentive to go beyond the bare minimum, and obtain independent certification that their data security measures meet the highest standards; companies that do so would receive safe harbor from state enforcement action.

“Recent data breaches have put New Yorkers at risk. We are woefully unprepared to protect against cyber attacks, putting America's economy in peril. While the federal government drags their feet we must act to protect New Yorkers. The SHIELD Act will serve as a blueprint for NY and the rest of the nation to follow to keep Americans safe,” said Senator David Carlucci.

The SHIELD Act: