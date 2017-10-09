Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center Announces New Board Members and Leadership
The Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center (R-CISC) announced new leadership for its Board of Directors and the addition of two new Board member companies, The Estée Lauder Companies and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. Lauren Dana Rosenblatt, Executive Director, Global Head of Cyber Threat Management at The Estée Lauder Companies and Grant Sewell, Manager, Global Information Security at Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will serve as directors on the Board.
David Spooner, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer at The TJX Companies, Inc. is the newly-elected Secretary of the R-CISC Board. The rest of the Board leadership will remain, with Jim Cameli, VP & Global CISO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, as Chairman, Colin Anderson, VP, IT & Global CISO at Levi Strauss & Co. as Vice Chairman, Scott Howitt, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at MGM Resorts International as Treasurer.
R-CISC Board of Directors:
Jim Cameli, Chairman
VP & Global CISO, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Colin Anderson, Vice Chairman
VP, IT & Global CISO, Levi Strauss & Co.
Scott Howitt, Treasurer
SVP & Chief Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International
David Spooner, Secretary
SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, The TJX Companies, Inc.
Ken Athanasiou, Director
VP & Chief Information Security Officer, AutoNation
Dave Estlick, Director
Chief Information Security Officer, Starbucks
Roseann Larson, Director
Chief Information Security Officer, VF Corp.
Rich Noguera, Director
VP, IT & CISO, Gap, Inc.
Warren Steytler, Director
CISO & VP, IT Engineering & Operations, Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Lauren Dana Rosenblatt, Director
Executive Director, Global Head of Cyber Threat Management, The Estée Lauder Companies
Grant Sewell, Director
Manager, Global Information Security, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
Suzie Squier
Executive Director, Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center
