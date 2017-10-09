Cyber Security NewsSecurity Leadership and ManagementSecurity Newswire

Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center Announces New Board Members and Leadership

October 9, 2017
The Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center (R-CISC) announced new leadership for its Board of Directors and the addition of two new Board member companies, The Estée Lauder Companies and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. Lauren Dana Rosenblatt, Executive Director, Global Head of Cyber Threat Management at The Estée Lauder Companies and Grant Sewell, Manager, Global Information Security at Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will serve as directors on the Board.

David Spooner, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer at The TJX Companies, Inc. is the newly-elected Secretary of the R-CISC Board. The rest of the Board leadership will remain, with Jim Cameli, VP & Global CISO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, as Chairman, Colin Anderson, VP, IT & Global CISO at Levi Strauss & Co. as Vice Chairman, Scott Howitt, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at MGM Resorts International as Treasurer.

R-CISC Board of Directors:

Jim Cameli, Chairman
VP & Global CISO, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Colin Anderson, Vice Chairman
VP, IT & Global CISO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Scott Howitt, Treasurer
SVP & Chief Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International

David Spooner, Secretary
SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, The TJX Companies, Inc.

Ken Athanasiou, Director
VP & Chief Information Security Officer, AutoNation

Dave Estlick, Director
Chief Information Security Officer, Starbucks

Roseann Larson, Director
Chief Information Security Officer, VF Corp.

Rich Noguera, Director
VP, IT & CISO, Gap, Inc.

Warren Steytler, Director
CISO & VP, IT Engineering & Operations, Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lauren Dana Rosenblatt, Director
Executive Director, Global Head of Cyber Threat Management, The Estée Lauder Companies

Grant Sewell, Director
Manager, Global Information Security, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Suzie Squier
Executive Director, Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center

