Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center Announces New Board Members and Leadership

The Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center (R-CISC) announced new leadership for its Board of Directors and the addition of two new Board member companies, The Estée Lauder Companies and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. Lauren Dana Rosenblatt, Executive Director, Global Head of Cyber Threat Management at The Estée Lauder Companies and Grant Sewell, Manager, Global Information Security at Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will serve as directors on the Board.

David Spooner, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer at The TJX Companies, Inc. is the newly-elected Secretary of the R-CISC Board. The rest of the Board leadership will remain, with Jim Cameli, VP & Global CISO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, as Chairman, Colin Anderson, VP, IT & Global CISO at Levi Strauss & Co. as Vice Chairman, Scott Howitt, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at MGM Resorts International as Treasurer.

R-CISC Board of Directors:

Jim Cameli, Chairman

VP & Global CISO, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Colin Anderson, Vice Chairman

VP, IT & Global CISO, Levi Strauss & Co.

Scott Howitt, Treasurer

SVP & Chief Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International

David Spooner, Secretary

SVP, Chief Information Security Officer, The TJX Companies, Inc.

Ken Athanasiou, Director

VP & Chief Information Security Officer, AutoNation

Dave Estlick, Director

Chief Information Security Officer, Starbucks

Roseann Larson, Director

Chief Information Security Officer, VF Corp.

Rich Noguera, Director

VP, IT & CISO, Gap, Inc.

Warren Steytler, Director

CISO & VP, IT Engineering & Operations, Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lauren Dana Rosenblatt, Director

Executive Director, Global Head of Cyber Threat Management, The Estée Lauder Companies

Grant Sewell, Director

Manager, Global Information Security, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Suzie Squier

Executive Director, Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center

