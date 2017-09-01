Industry InnovationsTechnologies

Built for Easy Ceiling Installation and Configuration

IP Ceiling Tile Replacement Speaker from Digital Acoustics

September 1, 2017
KEYWORDS mass notification / security audio / security speakers
This two-way/talk-back audio speaker is a complete, shallow-depth, lightweight, 2’x2’ self-contained unit built to be dropped into an existing ceiling grid, providing cost-effective public address and listen-in functions for classrooms, conference rooms, retail spaces, warehouses, office environments and more. Integrated into the unit is an 8-watt amplifier and microphone, providing high-volume paging output and high-sensitivity microphone pickup.

Find out more at www.digitalacoustics.com

