Announcing The Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence

Security magazine is proud to partner with the IFPO for the Annual Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence.

For more than three decades, Bill covered and shaped the security industry. His knowledge of the industry, his readers, the advertisers of the publications (including Editor and Editor Emeritus of Security magazine) and their services have brought great value to his contributions. Bill strived to serve the security industry with Professional Excellence. Bill passed away last August, and he is missed by his colleagues and industry friends and associates.

Each year, one security professional or an organization will be recognized for professional excellence or outstanding service in the security profession by the IFPO, and will receive the Annual Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence.

Security magazine Editor Diane Ritchey said, "We are thrilled that Sandi Davies and her colleagues at the IFPO will recognize an outstanding security professional in Bill's name. Bill served on the IFPO Board for more than a decade, providing strategic direction and vision to the Foundation, and he enjoyed his professional and personal relationships with the IFPO Board, staff and members. I think that he'd be very humbled, but excited about this award."

If you would like to nominate an individual or department, please visit: http://www.ifpo.org/professional-excellence/

Nominations are due by October 31, 2017.