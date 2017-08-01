Packs Advanced Features into Compact Bullet Camera
MicroBullet Megapixel Camera Series from Arecont Vision
The MicroBullet® series of megapixel cameras from Arecont Vision includes a motorized lens, IR illumination, low bandwidth consumption, rapid setup and cybersecurity protection. It is available in 1080p or 3MP resolutions, each with a remote focus and zoom, and it features an aluminum impact-resistant and IP66 weather-rated housing. By employing an in-house developed Massively Parallel Image Processing (MPIP) architecture, Arecont Vision cameras do not require the use of common embedded operating systems, and they do not use third-party code or chipsets for core features, eliminating the potential risk of hidden backdoors or other cybersecurity risks.
For more information, visit www.arecontvision.com or ASIS booth #3221.
