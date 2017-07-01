Changes Coming to ASIS 2017 Education Program
The heart of the ASIS International Annual Seminar and Exhibits has been its education program, and in 2017 there are many exciting changes to the ASIS 2017 conference program. Now that the expo opens on Tuesday, Monday is reserved for education only. The learning will be more varied than ever before. Traditional formats, such as 60-minute panels, will still be available, but innovations include more than two dozen impact-learning sessions on the exhibit floor and immersive deep dives in the classrooms. Some classes will have innovative setups, such as fishbowls, to accommodate different teaching styles and formats. And some sessions will be live-streamed so those unable to make it to Dallas can participate online. Learn more about the revamped education lineup at www.securityexpo.org/education.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.