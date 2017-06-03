US Drops to 114 on 2017 Global Peace Index

The U.S. ranked 114 on the 2017 Global Peace Index, between Rwanda and El Salvador, on the index.

The Vision of Humanity ranks 163 countries, which includes more than 99.7 percent of the world's population, to compile the Index.

The measures global peace using three domains, including safety and security in society, domestic or international conflict and the degree of militarization.

America's rank dropped 11 spots since since last year. The analysis attributes the change to a "deterioration in intensity of organized internal conflict and level of perceived criminality in society." Both are strongly linked to the ongoing political turmoil.

China and Russia also have poor rankings, coming in at 116 and 151, respectively.

Iceland is at the top of the Index, followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria, and Denmark.

http://visionofhumanity.org/