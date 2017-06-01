Cyber Security NewsCyber

77% of Ransomware Detected in Four Industries

June 1, 2017
A new report reveals that 77% of all detected ransomware globally was in four main sectors – business & professional services (28%), government (19%), health care (15%) and retail (15%). The 2017 Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) by NTT Security also found that phishing attacks were responsible for nearly three-quarters (73%) of all malware delivered to organizations, with government (65%) and business & professional services (25%) as the industry sectors most likely to be attacked at a global level. When it comes to attacks by country, the U.S. (41%), Netherlands (38%) and France (5%) were the top three sources of phishing attacks.

